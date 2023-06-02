Fleur at Mandalay Bay is closing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A legendary Las Vegas restaurant is closing its doors.

According to officials at Mandalay Bay, Fleur will close permanently on June 30.

"The venue will transition into a new food and beverage concept with an anticipated opening this winter," casino officials said in a statement.

Mandalay Bay officials said they will share additional details in the coming months.

Fleur first opened back in 2005 with chef Hubert Keller. The location later earned a Michelin star. Keller left the restaurant in 2021 and management was taken over by MGM Resorts.

This is at least the second restaurant to close at Mandalay Bay over the last year.

The restaurant Auerole closed permanently on Apil 14. The space was taken over by celebrity chefs and brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio. Their restaurant, Retro by Voltaggio, opened last month.