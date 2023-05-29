The STRAT unveils renovated pool, lounge, restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The STRAT's resort-style pool and lounge, Swim & Social, is open following a remodel and renovation project.

The casino said the 68,000-square-foot destination is on the eighth floor and includes a pool, cabanas, daybeds, and chaise lounges along with games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and Connect Four.

The area is in the same space formerly occupied by the Elation Pool Cafe & Bar.

As for the restaurant and bar, some dishes on the menu include ahi tuna tacos with guacamole and a spicy soy and chili mayo, tostadas with chorizo, black beans, and salsa verde, and BBQ brisket melts.

Admission is free for hotel guests and $15 for non-hotel guests. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.