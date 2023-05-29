Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

The STRAT unveils renovated pool, lounge, restaurant

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Strat pool renovations 1
Strat pool renovations 2
3. The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod_Swim & Social Cabanas.jpg
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 17:44:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The STRAT's resort-style pool and lounge, Swim & Social, is open following a remodel and renovation project.

The casino said the 68,000-square-foot destination is on the eighth floor and includes a pool, cabanas, daybeds, and chaise lounges along with games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and Connect Four.

The area is in the same space formerly occupied by the Elation Pool Cafe & Bar.

As for the restaurant and bar, some dishes on the menu include ahi tuna tacos with guacamole and a spicy soy and chili mayo, tostadas with chorizo, black beans, and salsa verde, and BBQ brisket melts.

Admission is free for hotel guests and $15 for non-hotel guests. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH