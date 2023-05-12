Lee Canyon announces spring operations including grand opening of downhill mountain bike park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter season is officially wrapping up at Lee Canyon and officials said it's time to open for spring.

Sunday, May 14 will be the last day for winter operations including skiing and snowboarding. Lee Canyon received a record amount of snowfall and the resort said this will be the latest they've been open for winter. Resort officials said Lee Canyon saw more than 100,000 skier visits, which is also a record for the area.

"This winter season warrants a celebration," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's director of marketing. "We appreciate the Las Vegas community's passion for outdoor recreation throughout the year."

To celebrate, Lee Canyon said they will host a Splash and Dash race on Sunday, which they said is a "fusion of boarder cross and pond skimming."

The race is at 11 a.m. Entry is free and you can register to participate on-site. Resort officials add that all skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to wear costumes where the best ones will also receive awards. The award ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Lee Canyon will open for three-day weekends with spring activities on May 19. The resort said guests can enjoy chair rides, the Brewin Burro coffee house, and hiking on Bristlecone trail.

The resort is also planning on opening its downhill mountain bike park this summer. The park had a soft opening in September.

"Compared to the 2018-2019 season, last summer, we saw about a 300% increase in summer visitation," said Seely. "That's partially due to the mountain bike park but also illustrates how much residents value spending time in the Spring Mountains during the summer."

The resort said more details on the grand opening will be announced in a few weeks.