Lee Canyon downhill mountain bike park has official soft opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday was the soft opening for Lee Canyon's downhill mountain bike park.

The date also marks the start of Lee Canyon's first-ever seven-day operating schedule outside of the winter season.

The resort said they offer all services, including dining. Mountain bikers can ride the park served by the Bluebird chairlift, conditions permitting, daily during Lee Canyon's operating hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the soft-opening period, weekday bike passes are $29 and $39 for the weekends; $29 half-day passes are also available for weekends only. A limited number of bike park passes are available daily. Passes must be purchased in advance, online, and are available now. The park's grand opening is slated for summer 2023 when daily ticket prices will change, and Lee Canyon will offer a season pass modeled much like its winter pass program.

Trail building will continue throughout the fall and next spring. Trails will be fully open Saturdays and Sundays. During the soft-opening period, partial trail closures of the blue trail may occur on weekdays due to the continued construction of additional trails.