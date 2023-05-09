Watch Now
Lee Canyon has now officially passed its longest season on record

Lee Canyon
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 09, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to the amount of snow Lee Canyon has gotten this season, officials said they are once again extending the season.

According to the latest update, Lee Canyon will now be open through May 14, which is their longest season on record.

Last week, Lee Canyon officials said they had received 266 inches or more than 22 feet of snow this season, which broke the previous record that was originally set back in 2004.

This year marked the resort's 60th anniversary.

