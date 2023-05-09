Lee Canyon has now officially passed its longest season on record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to the amount of snow Lee Canyon has gotten this season, officials said they are once again extending the season.

According to the latest update, Lee Canyon will now be open through May 14, which is their longest season on record.

Go Knights Go! ⚔️ @GoldenKnights It's fitting to go extra this season as well. We're extending our season to May 14! It's now officially Lee's longest season on record. Come celebrate!



Buy Now, Ski Now, 2023/24 Power Pass holders, have access through the end of this season. pic.twitter.com/AWLpmKJuQ1 — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) May 6, 2023

Last week, Lee Canyon officials said they had received 266 inches or more than 22 feet of snow this season, which broke the previous record that was originally set back in 2004.

RELATED LINK: What happens when record-breaking snowfall melts?

This year marked the resort's 60th anniversary.