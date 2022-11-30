Lee Canyon announces opening date for its 60th-anniversary season

(KTNV) — Lee Canyon is celebrating its 60th anniversary and opening the winter season on Dec. 7, the ski resort announced Wednesday.

The resort at Mt. Charleston has marked at least a foot of snowfall so far this fall, and the snowmaking team has generated more.

"Generations of locals have discovered and developed a lifelong passion for skiing and snowboarding at Lee Canyon," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director. "We're looking forward to welcoming our ski and snowboard community and meeting new friends. With more snow forecast for this weekend, it should be a great season kickoff."

Lifts at Bluebird and Rabbit Peak will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Burro Coffee House, Bristlecone Bar and Bighorn Grill are also expected to open on Wednesday. The Sherwood lift will open at a later date, according to a press release.

Day and season passes can be purchased online. Staff at Lee Canyon also recommend checking road conditions at nvroads.com before you head up the mountain.