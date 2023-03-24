Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Recent snowfall in Lee Canyon sets record for snowiest winter in area's history

Lee Canyon snow 1.PNG
Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon snow 1.PNG
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 16:42:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The winter of 2022-2023 has officially become the "snowiest" winter on record in Lee Canyon!

Thursday night brought approximately 2 inches of snow to the area, raising the year's total to 256 inches for the season. The previous record was set in 2004, when the year's total reached 234 inches of snow.

Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely recently told Channel 13 that this year has been one of the most significant snowfalls Lee Canyon has received in about a decade.

More snow is in the forecast next week, specifically on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving Lee's Canyon businesses — and the chance to set a new record — open.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH