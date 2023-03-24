Recent snowfall in Lee Canyon sets record for snowiest winter in area's history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The winter of 2022-2023 has officially become the "snowiest" winter on record in Lee Canyon!

Thursday night brought approximately 2 inches of snow to the area, raising the year's total to 256 inches for the season. The previous record was set in 2004, when the year's total reached 234 inches of snow.

Another 2" of snow on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night at @LeeCanyonLV makes the winter of 2022-23 their snowiest on record! An impressive total of 256" this season, and more snow is possible Tuesday & Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/jCVddIVB3q — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 24, 2023

Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely recently told Channel 13 that this year has been one of the most significant snowfalls Lee Canyon has received in about a decade.

More snow is in the forecast next week, specifically on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving Lee's Canyon businesses — and the chance to set a new record — open.