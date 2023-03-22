Lee Canyon could beat 2004 snowfall record this year with 234 inches of snowfall, more coming

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Lee Canyon, another 34 inches of snow is expected to fall within the next two days.

The canyon may see its snowiest season recorded in history.

All of the snow is not only good news for skiers and snowboarders, but it's also good for business on the mountain.

At the bar inside The Lodge at Lee Canyon, bartender Ashley Hart is serving a lot more drinks.

"I have never seen it this busy," she said. "People who have been coming up forever have never seen it this busy."

PREVIOUS: Lee Canyon is extending their season due to snowfall

Hart says she is seeing four times the amount of guests then what she saw last year.

The reason why? A significant amount of recent snowfall.

"I have never seen the snow like this, ever," she said.

Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely says this has been one of the most significant snowfalls Lee Canyon has received in about a decade.

"With an above average snowfall year, we are also looking at an above average in visitation," he said.

As of Tuesday, Lee Canyon has 234 inches of snowfall so far this winter season. Seely says more is on the way.

"We anticipate around 20 inches today possibly and then it doesn't stop," he said. "Maybe tomorrow we will get another 14 inches more."

This would add up to about 34 more inches of snow, and a chance for a new record.

"We are quite possibly on track with breaking our record and having the most snowfall within a season since we started recording," Seely said.

The record for the most snowfall at Lee Canyon was in the 2004-2005 winter season with a total of 255 inches. Last year, Lee Canyon only received about 80 inches of snow the entire season. Their average snowfall is 129 inches.

Skiers from Las Vegas say with more snow and an extended season, they are calling it a major success.

"It is just absolutely amazing," skier Joon Shim said. "I'm just delighted to be here, the snow is fantastic, the best season ever."

As for Hart, she looks forward to seeing more guests like Shim which means more business for the lodge and for herself and her co-workers.

"The money has been great and the people are great," Hart said. "I love working up here because you meet a specific kind of person."

As a result of the snow-packed winter, Lee Canyon is extending its ski season through April 9. Seely says depending on the additional snowfall, it could be extended further.

Seely also encourages guests to look at road conditions before making the drive up to the mountain.