Lee Canyon is extending their season due to snowfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon is extending their season to April 9.

Officials say it's due to getting more than 18 feet of snow this season and they're expecting even more.

SEASON EXTENDED! 🥳️🙌



With over 217" of snow this season & more on the way this week! We're extending our season to April 9th! The complimentary week for those with the Ride Local Pass will officially be Apr 3 - 9. pic.twitter.com/ybHY7QLMYZ — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) March 13, 2023

In January, the resort even shutdown for a day due to the weather.

At the time, officials told Channel 13 it was because of due to the significant amount of safety work and avalanche mitigation that needed to be completed.

This year marked the resort's 60th anniversary and if you still want to join the winter fun before the season ends, your last chance to purchase the Ride Local Pass is Sunday. It $89 to sign up and also gets you access to the complimentary week of April 3 through April 9 and $49 lift tickets to the rest of the season.

You can learn more here.