Lee Canyon shuts down Tuesday operations after snow safety assessment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon Resort has decided to close operations on Tuesday morning, according to an Instagram post from an official account.

"After initial snow safety assessments, Lee Canyon has made the difficult decision to close all operations today," the post read. "Due to the significant amount of snow safety work and avalanche mitigation that needs to be completed."

A spokesperson for Lee Canyon told KTNV that the area received 14 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, and forecasters predict another 11 to 17 inches throughout the day on Tuesday.

The closure will include parking and the base area to ensure the safety of canyon team members and visitors. According to officials, refunds for pre-purchased products will be refunded automatically.

This comes after a hiker died after being injured on Mt. Charleston, though representatives clarified that the incident did not happen in Lee Canyon.

