Snow, rain brings action-packed weather day to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday's weather created an eventful day for Las Vegas. KTNV's meteorologists predicted a rainy forecast for the valley.

Since Sunday, a winter storm warning has been in effect and will last until 10 p.m. Tuesday. The winter storm warning affects those in the Spring Mountains area.

Consequently, officials of Lee Canyon announced the closure of the resort to conduct snow safety assessments.

This comes after a hiker died after being injured on Mt. Charleston, though representatives clarified that the incident did not happen in Lee Canyon.

For Harry Reid International Airport, travelers are seeing flight delays of up to two hours due to the thunderstorms in the valley.

"Inclement weather today may impact flights arriving and departing from LAS," airport officials advised

The impact of weather on the Las Vegas valley will be updated here.