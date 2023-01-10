13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, January 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS — An active weather day is ahead! It's mostly cloudy and in the upper 40s to mid 50s this Tuesday morning, and many streets are damp from overnight and early morning spotty showers. South winds at 15-25 mph this morning favor the south end of the valley, and southwest gusts will increase to 35-45 mph around midday as scattered thunderstorms approach from the west. There's a 90% chance your neighborhood sees measurable rainfall today, mainly between noon and 5:00 p.m. in Las Vegas, to the tune of 0.10" to 0.20". Highs in the low 60s at midday will cool to the 50s as the rain falls. Showers exit Las Vegas after sunset, lingering into the evening in Moapa Valley, Mesquite, and Laughlin. In Las Vegas, this evening delivers southwest gusts of 25-35 mph, but west winds will weaken after midnight to 10-20 mph as lows drop to near 40°.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Spring Mountains above 7,000 feet until 10:00 p.m., where 8" to 14" of snow is expected alongside southwest gusts of 45 to 55 mph with 60 mph gusts along the ridges. Snowfall at the peaks may approach 24", with the bulk falling from late morning through early evening.

Calm and dry weather is forecast Wednesday (mostly sunny and 55°), Thursday (thickening clouds and 59°), and Friday (mostly cloudy and 60°).

Our next round of showers (they look light at this point in time) arrives Saturday afternoon and lasts through Sunday and Monday, dropping daytime highs back to the upper 50s. Nighttime lows will be in the low 40s during this stretch.