Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains by NWS Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a winter storm warning for the Spring Mountains until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service announced the warning Sunday afternoon around 12:19 p.m.. The winter storm warning is expected to end January 10 at 10 p.m..

Experts say light snow will start Monday night with heavy snow possible above 7,000 feet Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches could be possible as well.

For winds, southwest winds could gust between 45 to 55 mph with 60+ mph on the ridges.

Experts warn that travel could be very difficult near the Spring Mountains. Areas of blowing snow can reduce visibility.