13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Mostly cloudy and in the upper 40s and low 50s this Monday morning. There's a 30% chance you see passing sprinkles today, and clouds will limit highs to the upper 50s as afternoon breezes pick up to 10-20 mph from the south. Those breezes continue tonight, as do the clouds and the chance of additional light showers, as lows dip to the upper 40s. Tuesday will be an active weather day: thundershowers are expected to cross Southern Nevada from late morning through the afternoon before clearing in the early evening, with southwest gusts hitting 35 mph in the afternoon lifting highs to near 60° in between the downpours. A Wind Advisory is in place for the Mohave Desert on Tuesday as gusts may approach 50 mph outside of the Las Vegas valley.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains from 4pm today until 10pm tomorrow due to accumulating snow between 8" and 14" in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon, with up to 24" above 10,000 feet near the peaks. The bulk of the snow will fall Tuesday.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and calm, with temperatures near 40° at sunrise and in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Upper 50s to near 60° with a mostly cloudy sky on Thursday and Friday, before our next round of showers arrives Saturday afternoon and lasts through Sunday, dropping weekend highs back into the 50s.