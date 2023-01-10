Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Thunderstorms in Las Vegas valley cause delays at Harry Reid International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport
KTNV
Harry Reid International Airport
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 17:18:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flight delays of approximately two hours were reported at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday as rainstorms hit the Las Vegas valley.

"Inclement weather today may impact flights arriving and departing from LAS," airport officials advised.

The Federal Aviation Administration advised of a traffic management program in effect for flights arriving at LAS.


No destination-specific delays were reported.

Increasing weather-related delays were reported for gates and taxiing aircraft. Delays of 15 minutes or less were reported for airborne arriving flights.

Airport officials advised travelers to monitor flight status with their respective airline.

"Use caution when driving to the airport and leave early to allow for any road delays on your drive," they stated.

RAINY FORECAST: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, January 10, 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH