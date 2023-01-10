Thunderstorms in Las Vegas valley cause delays at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flight delays of approximately two hours were reported at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday as rainstorms hit the Las Vegas valley.

"Inclement weather today may impact flights arriving and departing from LAS," airport officials advised.

The Federal Aviation Administration advised of a traffic management program in effect for flights arriving at LAS.

WEATHER ADVISORY: Inclement weather today may impact flights arriving and departing from LAS. Monitor your flight status with your airline. Use caution when driving to the airport and leave early to allow for any road delays on your drive. pic.twitter.com/VmpNCRyZw5 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) January 10, 2023



No destination-specific delays were reported.

Increasing weather-related delays were reported for gates and taxiing aircraft. Delays of 15 minutes or less were reported for airborne arriving flights.

Airport officials advised travelers to monitor flight status with their respective airline.

"Use caution when driving to the airport and leave early to allow for any road delays on your drive," they stated.

