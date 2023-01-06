Snow hitting Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just about 50 miles outside of the Las Vegas Valley, Lee Canyon is the place to be if you’re in the mood for a winter wonderland.

Jim Seely, the marketing director for Lee Canyon, says this snow is such a welcome site for visitors.

He says the snow started about 9 a.m. and will start to taper off around 9 p.m., leaving behind close to 12 inches of snow.

He says the normal snow season for Lee Canyon runs roughly until March unless the snow continues, in which case it could get extended to April.

As a precaution, Jim says make sure to check NVROADS.com before heading out to the mountain, for road conditions and any requirements you might need like chains or 4 wheel drive.

Lee Canyon is open 7 days a week, from 9AM to 4PM.