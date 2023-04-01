Lee Canyon extends season after record-breaking snowfall, but what happens when all that snow melts?

(KTNV) — A year after closing the resort early because it was so dry, Lee Canyon Resort at Mt. Charleston is extending its season due to record-breaking snowfall.

But as winter turns to spring, all that snow starts to melt. So, what happens then?

This season's snow run-off will help produce next season's snow, Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely tells Channel 13. The resort has the capacity to capture 10 million gallons in their reclamation reservoir, which they'll later use to make snow.

Since the Carpenter 1 wildfire in 2013 burned more than 28,000 acres of land, some changes have been made.

When monsoon season and excess debris from the fire flooded Kyle Canyon, Mount Charleston invested to make sure flooding like this never happens again.

A resident we spoke to lived through that flooding. She says despite the snow cap reaching record numbers, she’s not too worried.

"It flooded the entire area that I was in, and the house was destroyed, so they put up that large concrete wall up there," she told Channel 13.

After April 9, Lee Canyon's hours of operation will change to Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the end of April.

"If it starts turning into spring, spring conditions are great," Seely said. "I love skiing in a T-shirt, so bring it on and we'll see what the conditions are like at the end of April."