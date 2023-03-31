Lee Canyon hosting skiing and snowboarding weekends through April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanks to Mother Nature, Lee Canyon officials said you'll be able to hit the slopes even longer this year

They're getting ready to host three-day weekends full of skiing and snowboarding through the month of April.

As of Friday, Lee Canyon has gotten more than 260 inches of snow breaking the previous record that was set in 2005.

"It's been a record-setting season all around," Lee Canyon Director of Marketing Jim Seely said. "Spring means warmer daytime temperatures so it's also the perfect time to learn to ski and snowboard. We encourage everyone to get out and take part in this historic season."

Lee Canyon will wrap up their daily winter operations on Sunday, April 9.

However, the three-days weekends kick off on April 14 and will run through April 30.

On "Feel Good Fridays", daily lift passes are $25, and $5 from every purchase will be donated to "High Fives". They are the resort's nonprofit partner that helps mountain athletes recover from life-altering injuries.

Daily passes for Saturday and Sunday are $29.

Lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lee Canyon said season passes for the 2022/23 season will also be honored.