Late CCSD buses continue troubling families, parents say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Marc Olson is the latest of many CCSD parents reaching out to Channel 13 after frustration with late or delayed school bus routes.

Since the first day of school, it’s been an issue in the morning and afternoon for lots of families.

Olson’s son and daughter both take the bus to school at Thurman White Academy and South Career and Technical Academy.

WATCH | CCSD parent says bus is late picking up or dropping off his two kids every week

CCSD parent says bus is late picking up or dropping off his two kids every week

Their dad tells us the experience has been anything but smooth. He’s a product of CCSD himself and took the bus to school. “It was never what it is today,” said Olson, saying “It was much more on time" back then.

Now, his kids are dealing with delays in the morning and afternoon. Most days, that means he’s shifting around work appointments to make sure he’s there to bring them to school or home.

“I have a job where I have a little bit of flexibility, and if I’m five or ten minutes late, it’s not the end of the world. But there’s parents that don’t have that flexibility,” he said.

CCSD data shared with Channel 13 Senior Reporter Mary Kielar for her previous reporting earlier in September showed 93% of their more than 1,600 bus routes were on time.

But more than a month into the school year, Marc Olson says there are plenty of other families struggling with delays.

CCSD asked Channel 13 for the exact routes both his kids take and said they would research concerns Olson brought to us.

He wonders if that will yield positive results.

“It puts a little bit of heat on them,” said Olson, adding, “I feel like there’s certain people at the district that should lose their job based on their performance in these first five weeks of school.”