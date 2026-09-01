LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A southwest Las Vegas mother said persistent school bus delays are causing her daughter to miss class and wait outside in triple-digit heat — and she says the problem is getting worse this school year.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins heard from the parent about the issues:

Southwest Las Vegas mom says CCSD bus delays are making her daughter late for school

Syanna Hobson's 11-year-old daughter attends Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts, a middle school in Henderson. She boards her Clark County School District bus at Sierra Vista High School.

"Since school has started, August 10, the bus has been late 11 times already," Hobson said.

Hobson said the delays have escalated significantly since the school year began.

"It started off being late every other morning, and now it's getting to the point where it's two hours late," Hobson said.

The delays are creating more than an inconvenience. Because her daughter attends a magnet program, tardiness carries academic consequences.

"It's a magnet program. They are very strict. They can't miss assignments. Being late is a mark on them," Hobson said. "My daughter has anxiety because she doesn't want to lose her spot at that school."

Last week, Hobson said the bus was about two hours late, causing her daughter to miss the first two periods of class. Then, on Thursday, she said they waited about an hour and a half in the triple-digit heat.

"My daughter had a heat rash a couple weeks ago from waiting out there," Hobson said.

The delays are also affecting Hobson at work.

"I had to go to work that day, so it's not only affecting my daughter at school, but it's also affecting me at work," Hobson said. "If the bus doesn't come on time, then I'm late for work."

Hobson said she has contacted CCSD Transportation, but the problem continues. Her ask is straightforward.

"I just want them to be able to get the kids to school on time and get them home on time," Hobson said.

If your child's bus is consistently late, keep a record of the dates and how long you are waiting, and report the delays to CCSD Transportation.

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