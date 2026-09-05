LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s been nearly a month since the first day of school for CCSD students, teachers, and staff.

During a work session for the CCSD Board of Trustees Wednesday, two district representatives were on hand to give a presentation about the opening of the 2026-27 school year so far.

Jessie Welsh, Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, and Felicia Gonzalez, Deputy Superintendent of Business Operations at CCSD talked to trustees about various topics.

WATCH | CCSD leaders talk bus transportation issues at Board of Trustees work session

CCSD leaders talk bus transportation issues at Board of Trustees work session

Board Trustee Brenda Zamora thanked them for their presentation but asked a question many families have been asking Channel 13 since the start of the school year: transportation.

She asked, “Can you walk us through what happened the first week and what we did to pivot and where we’re at now?”

Gonzalez answered saying “There’s been no pivot, to be clear. We acknowledge we experienced delays, especially that first week with our bus transportation.” She said issues came about with “The launch of a new software system, increased road construction, which I think everybody is very well-aware of, and adjustments to new school start times and traffic patterns.”

Many CCSD families have told us on-air and through our Let’s Talk email address that their child’s bus has been late since school started.

Gonzalez did add that “We’ve made significant progress on addressing those challenges.”

Syannna Hobson told southwest reporter Shakeria Hawkins last month that “it’s getting to the point where it’s two hours late.”

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Hobson shared with Channel 13 that her child’s bus is still regularly 20 minutes late when we checked back in on Friday.

Throughout KTNV’s reporting on this issue, district leaders have been responsive in updating the percentage of on-time bus routes.

A spokesperson for CCSD said the current on-time bus route percentage is 93% of their more than 1,600 routes. That's more than 1,400 on-times routes.

They also said:

CCSD’s Transportation Department knows how important it is for our students to arrive at school on time so they can have a solid routine and engage in instruction. We have worked hard to address concerns that have emerged this school year, including adjustments to a new software system, changes to bus route timing, and many major road construction projects.

Since CCSD operates more than 1,600 bus routes every day across the county, we also experience periodic concerns such as traffic jams, mechanical problems, and employee absences that can affect service. We are proud to offer the nation’s largest district-owned and district-operated bus fleet and some of the most extensive transportation services for our students and families.

Families can contact the CCSD Transportation Department with any concerns. CCSD Transportation will continue to respond to individual concerns. Families can contact the Transportation Department by calling (702) 799-8100 weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. or emailing transportation@nv.ccsd.net.

District leaders also said there are about 95 vacant bus driver positions, which they are actively working to fill.

We will continue to follow this.

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