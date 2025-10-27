Pumpkinman Triathlon canceled amid ongoing government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of athletes who trained for months to compete in the Pumpkinman Triathlon at Lake Mead this weekend were left disheartened after the event was canceled due to the ongoing government shutdown.

"I was shocked. I never thought that this government shutdown would impact anything that I was involved in, but seeing what's happened, it's really disheartening," said Ron Gay, who was set to compete in his first triathlon.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo talks to a local who was set to race in the Pumpkinman triathlon

Triathlon canceled amid ongoing government shutdown

Gay has dreamed of crossing a triathlon finish line for months after overcoming health issues. He learned of the Pumpkinman Triathlon more than a year ago and began training immediately.

"This was going to be my first triathlon. Always wanted to challenge myself to do something that was one step off where I was at, and the sprint triathlon was something I wanted to get checked off," Gay said.

His training routine included 5 to 6-mile runs, 1,000-meter swims, and stationary bike sessions.

"I like to stay competitive. It keeps me youthful," Gay said.

Clayton Zigler, sponsorship coordinator for the triathlon, said the cancellation was disappointing for everyone involved.

"Very bummed and sad to have to tell people that the event that they had been training for and looking forward to, unfortunately, can't take place," Zigler said.

Athletes were set to swim 1,500 meters and bike nearly 25 miles around Lake Mead. However, federal workers were not available to help oversee parts of the course due to the shutdown, which is now going into its 5th week.

"With the government shutdown and people not working within the park, we aren't able to have some of those same resources on the water, as well as to do any business in the park, you have to have a permit," Zigler said.

More than 350 triathletes registered for the event were given the option to participate in a free 5K or 10K race this weekend and received credit to compete in a different race.

"We're just grateful for all of the support from all of the athletes," Zigler said.

Despite the setback, Ron said he won't give up on his goal. He plans to continue training and compete in a triathlon in the spring.

"I'm still training, I'm still training, I'm still running," Gay said.

Officials say they plan to host the same race next year but don't have plans to reschedule for this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.