Governor Lombardo urges the federal government to reopen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo is urging Congress to end the federal government shutdown in a press release sent to Channel 13 on Wednesday.

“Nevadans across the state are suffering from the federal shutdown,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “My administration is working to fill funding gaps and mitigate the impact wherever possible, but with paychecks paused and benefits in jeopardy, it’s well past time for Democratic leadership in Congress to work with Republicans and the President to reopen the government.”

National Politics Democrats push for meeting with Trump as government shutdown enters Day 22 Joe St. George

According to the Office of the Governor, the governor briefed the federal delegation on the ongoing and potential impacts of the shutdown. The Office of the Governor also said they sent a letter to U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, urging her to join efforts to reopen the federal government.

In an email sent to Channel 13 in response to Lombardo, Rosen states that she has repeatedly voted in favor of legislation to reopen the government and to address the spike in health care costs ahead of open enrollment on Nov. 1.

VIDEO: Steve Sebelius reports the latest on the looming government shutdown

Republicans, Democrats clash over healthcare subsidies as government shutdown looms

“I want this government shutdown to end, which is why I urge Governor Lombardo to push Donald Trump and his own party in Washington to work in a bipartisan way to reopen the government and prevent a massive spike in health care costs for Nevadans,” said Senator Rosen. “Republicans control Congress and the White House, and if they fail to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits, nearly 40,000 Nevadans are projected to lose their health coverage, and every Nevada family will see costs go up. With open enrollment starting next week, we’re running out of time, and we need the Governor to stand up to his own party to protect Nevadans’ ability to see a doctor without breaking the bank.”

The government shutdown continues into its 22nd day, and is now considered the

second-longest in American History, according to Scripps News.