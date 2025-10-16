Government shutdown enters third week, Las Vegans monitor local impact

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the federal government shutdown stretches into its third week, frustration is growing across the country among federal employees, including those impacted in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s plan to fire thousands of government workers, while the Senate once again failed to pass a funding bill to reopen the government.

Government shutdown enters third week, Las Vegas monitors local impact

Ripple Effects Felt in Southern Nevada

As the standoff drags on, communities across Southern Nevada are keeping a close eye on the ripple effects — from schools to parks to airports.

At the Clark County School District, federal funding makes up about 11% of the overall budget, roughly $365 million a year. Those dollars help fund essential programs like tutoring, extended learning, and food service, and support nearly 1,800 staff positions.

District officials say there’s no immediate disruption, but if the shutdown continues and federal dollars freeze, programs and jobs could soon be at risk.

TSA Agents Working Without Pay

At Harry Reid International Airport, operations are running smoothly for now, though TSA agents and air traffic controllers continue to work without pay.

The airport says it remains in close contact with federal partners, and travelers are urged to monitor their flights for potential delays that could arise from staffing shortages at other airports.

“I was worried,” said Corrine Emery, who traveled to Las Vegas from Florida on Wednesday. “I kept checking Orlando, Denver, and Las Vegas airports — just to make sure we’d still be able to make it here.”

Another passenger added, “In San Antonio and Houston, we got delayed both times.”

National Parks Stay Partially Open

The National Park Service says it’s keeping as much access open as possible.

At Lake Mead, open areas remain accessible, while at Great Basin, trails are open even as visitor centers and certain roads close for the season.

Critical operations like law enforcement, fire management, and emergency response remain staffed.

“The biggest thing for me is that the National Parks are closed,” said one resident. “Sooner or later, people are going to say, ‘I can’t go to work, I’m not getting paid.’”

SNAP Benefits Could Be Next to Feel the Pinch

Federal officials warn the shutdown could soon affect SNAP benefits, which help feed nearly half a million Nevadans.

The USDA says funding is available through October, but if the shutdown persists, November benefits may not be fully covered.

“It’s affected a lot of folks, and it’s very unfortunate,” said one local resident.

Local Assistance

For families feeling the pinch, several local organizations are stepping up:

DETR is offering assistance to federal workers impacted by the shutdown.

NV Energy is waiving late fees and offering flexible payment plans.

Verizon is providing payment options for government employees, first responders and military members.

