Harry Reid International operations normal despite government shutdown affecting airport workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The people who keep the country's airports running are among the thousands not getting paid this week due to the government shutdown, but operations at Harry Reid International Airport continue running smoothly for now.

"We worried at first like 'oh shoot are we going to make our connecting' flight but honestly we didn't have much trouble at all," Kelsey Langan said.

"It was smooth sailing," Rickerya Brown said.

The smooth arrivals come during a busy weekend with locals heading out of town and visitors flying in for conventions and the Las Vegas HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium.

However, not everyone experienced seamless travel.

"It's been insane. I don't know if people are escaping but the airports have definitely been a lot more packed," Cocoa Brown said.

The Transportation Secretary warned this week that as the shutdown continues, travelers could see more delays. Thousands of air traffic controllers and TSA officers are still working but without pay.

According to a plan finalized just before the shutdown took effect, the Department of Transportation outlined which workers would stay on the job, including more than 13,000 air traffic controllers keeping flights moving. Roughly a quarter of the FAA's workforce — more than 11,000 people — have been furloughed.

The agency warns that if the shutdown continues, those interruptions could create lasting slowdowns.

Harry Reid International Airport tells me operations remain normal and local officials are staying in close contact with federal partners at TSA and FAA. In a statement, the airport said delays elsewhere can still ripple into Las Vegas, but there have been no local adjustments and no major impacts so far.

For now, it's smooth skies for locals heading to the airport. But behind every on-time arrival, there's a growing question — how long can the system keep this pace if the shutdown drags on?

I reached out to the FAA, TSA and unions representing both flight attendants and pilots asking about the impact of the government shutdown on them. We are still waiting to hear back.

