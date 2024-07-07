Las Vegas ties record for highest July 6 temperature, braces for ongoing heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The dog days of summer are officially here, and Las Vegas is already meeting records for the heat.

Las Vegas tied its daily record high of 115 on Saturday, July 6. The record was set in 1989 and last seen in in 2007 and 1989.

Las Vegas has tied its daily record high of 115° (set in 2007 and 1989). #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 6, 2024

Las Vegas is expected to see temperatures stay in the triple digits throughout the next week.

Daily records are in jeopardy through Tuesday, with an all time high of 118 degrees expected in the coming days.

Amid this heat wave, we checked in with our sister station ABC15 in Pheonix, Arizona to talk about how our sizzling weather compares to theirs.