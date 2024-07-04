Safety paramount as heat wave rages on in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat is on in Southern Nevada and one emergency room doctor says people should be extra vigilant as the early-summer heat wave rages on.

"If you notice that being in the heat, or in direct sunlight, is getting to you, remove yourself from that," says Dr. Ketan Patel, medical director of the emergency department at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. "Do it early because, as that cascade starts to happen, you can get to the extremes of heat illness very rapidly."

According to the Associated Press nearly 90 million people in the United States are under heat alerts this week. In Las Vegas, weather forecasters are predicting the city's record temperature of 117 could be met, or even fall, in the days after the Fourth of July.

Patel says it's important to differentiate between heat exposure and the later, and more serious, levels of heat-related illness.

"Heat exposure can make you feel just tired and rundown," Patel says. "When you're talking about heat stroke, you're looking at more neurological manifestations....people can be confused and not act right. That's really when you start to see the extreme impacts of heat illnesses."

The National Weather Service differentiates heat exhaustion by the following signs: heavy sweating, pale and clammy skin and possible fainting and vomiting.

For the more serious heat stroke condition, warning signs can be high body temperature (106 degrees or higher), a rapid pulse, and possible unconsciousness.

"Things like alcohol, caffeine and poor hydration can also lead to a better chance of falling victim to heat illnesses," Patel says. "Most people who come in (to an emergency room) just have heat exposure, but the most important thing to do is to remove yourself from the heat — the situation causing it — as soon as possible."

Patel says some medications — including high blood pressure meds and some psychiatric medications — can make people more likely to fall ill because of the heat.