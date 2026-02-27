Las Vegas police make carjacking arrest as auto thefts top 1,000 in Clark County this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents are frustrated after a string of carjackings, auto thefts and police pursuits across the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers took a carjacking suspect into custody overnight after a pursuit that began near the 6000 block of Strongbow Drive.

Police say the suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint. Officers say they arrived at the scene, witnessed the carjacking as it was happening, and attempted to stop the car — but the suspect sped away. The chase ended near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

A separate call came in around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Reports of a stolen car near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road ended in a crash near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

Last week, officers spotted a stolen car near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. The driver led officers on a pursuit that ended near I-11 and the Boulder Highway off-ramp.

"The suspect in the vehicle fled from our officers, was reaching for a gun, and was hit by one of our officers patrol units at a low speed. The suspect was taken into custody," an officer said.

Valley residents say they are feeling the impact.

"Smash and grabs are just, they're a huge thing," a local resident said.

"They broke all my windows and took all my stuff," another resident said.

According to LVMPD crime statistics, as of February 22 of this year, more than 1,000 cars have been stolen in Clark County. That is down from the same time last year, but not by much.

Metro officers are urging drivers to take precautions to avoid becoming the latest victim of an auto theft. LVMPD says always locking your vehicle reduces your chances of becoming an auto theft victim by more than 60 percent. Officers also recommend using an anti-theft device, keeping windows rolled up, and avoiding leaving your car in unattended parking lots for extended periods of time.

"I can see my car right now. I can see my car very closely, and if somebody smashes my vehicle, one, I don't keep anything personal in there ever," one resident said.

LVMPD says they want to help residents keep their belongings safe, whether their car is in drive or parked.

