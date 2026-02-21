Police: Stolen car chase ends in crash near Boulder Station, investigation ongoing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have shared new details surrounding a crash on Boulder Highway after a police chase on Friday evening.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a car being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle on Boulder Highway, near the interchange with Interstate 11/U.S. 95, just after 6 p.m.

A traffic camera in the area showed a heavy police presence for several hours after the incident:

[TRAFFIC CAM] Police activity closes Boulder Highway near Boulder Station

Deputy Chief Noel Roberts told media this began with officers' attempt to recover a stolen vehicle near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. When the car fled, officers pursued it for several miles before it collided with another car at the I-11 off-ramp on Boulder Highway.

FULL BRIEFING: Investigation continues after stolen car chase ends in crash, police say

Police said the person inside the vehicle that was hit was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Roberts said the suspect inside the stolen vehicle then ran from the scene and was reaching for a gun. The suspect was then hit by one of the officers' patrol units at a low speed, Roberts said. The suspect also received minor injuries during the course of the incident.

Roberts said there were initially reports of two people inside the stolen vehicle, but at this time, police believe there was only one suspect but are still investigating to see if a second suspect was possibly involved in the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

