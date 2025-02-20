Las Vegas City Council rejects proposed Animal Advisory Board in a 6-1 vote

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last December, we told you that the Las Vegas City Council postponed the vote to create an Animal Advisory Committee to February 2025. Now, that day has come, and we were there at the Wednesday meeting to watch the vote unfold. The city rejected it.

This committee would have overseen all policies and issues related to animals. Six voted to deny the committee with one voting in favor.

The proposal suggested committee members made up of community volunteers like veterinarians, animal organization representatives, animal welfare experts and more, but when it came to a vote, all members of the council opposed it — except for Councilmember Victoria Seaman.

Those who opposed the committee said the group wouldn't meet enough and the topics of discussion would be too broad.

Animal advocacy and abuse are topics we've covered extensively, not just in Las Vegas but rather all of Southern Nevada. Issues that some pointed out would be better addressed by a multi-jurisdictional committee rather than a city-wide one.

“I think it’s very important to have a multi-jurisdictional advisory board if we were to have one because you need consistency across all the antiguous communities if you’re going to be effective,” said Annoula Wylderich, who has been an animal advocate for 17 years.

“What’s going to continue to happen is animals will be second to politics, and this is just another indicator of that, and so other issues will come up and it’s going to be harder to get them addressed by council,” said Bryce Henderson, the president of No Kill Las Vegas.

Mayor Shelley Berkley said during the meeting they will work towards a multi-jurisdictional committee, saying it could come together in the next six months.

