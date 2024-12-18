Vote on Las Vegas animal advisory committee postponed until February 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here's an update on a proposed Animal Advisory Committee that one Las Vegas city councilwoman is pushing for.

We first told you about this last week, and now it appears the mayor wants time to look it over.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman wants to bring back this committee with a panel of experts in the field picked by city council members and the mayor.

These experts would meet quarterly and address the City Council about animal-related issues.

I spoke with Councilwoman Seaman last week, who said she expected a vote next month on it. That was, until this week.

According to a city spokesperson, Las Vegas' new mayor, Shelley Berkley, postponed a vote on the committee to learn more about the proposal. That spokesperson says she wants to talk with reps at the county and North Las Vegas as they jointly fund The Animal Foundation.

I got Seaman's reaction today:

"This has nothing to do with the other jurisdictions, nothing to do with The Animal Foundation. This is simply an advisory committee on what is happening out in the City of Las Vegas with animal care. It is a three-page bill that she needed to look over, this is something we don't have time with the crisis we have to wait to put this committee together."

According to the city spokesperson, the recommending committee voted to hold the item until Feb. 3, and it will come up for a vote again at that time.