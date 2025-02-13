Nye County dog breeders waive preliminary hearing

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The wheels of justice are turning slowly in what the Nye County District Attorney calls the worst case of animal torture and abuse he's ever seen.

Nearly three years ago, I first told you about a massive illegal breeding operation led by Vasili Platunov and his ex-wife, Oksana Higgins.

Malnourished dogs rescued from Nye County breeder

They were supposed to have their preliminary hearing on Monday in the first of two felony cruelty cases. It centers on the first dog that initiated the investigation into the couple for illegally breeding Russian Caucasian Shepherds that Platunov sold as guard dogs.

The pair were eventually charged with torturing and neglecting nearly 300 dogs in two locations — one in Pahrump and one in Amargosa Valley.

Investigator: Puppies found in freezer during search of Nye County dog breeder's properties

Platunov, who remains in custody pending trial, appeared in court Monday alongside Higgins, who is out of custody.

Through their separate attorneys, they waived their right to the preliminary hearing, conceding prosecutors have enough evidence to bind the case over to district court for trial.

The first case will be back in court in March and the second is set for trial in July. Both are set to be tried in Tonopah. The District Attorney tells me Platunov and Higgins don't want their trials to be in Pahrump because they believe pre-trial publicity has prejudiced the jury pool there.