LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is overhauling parking rules in the Arts District this fall, with city leaders saying the changes are designed to balance customer access with the needs of local businesses.

The updates are expected to take effect Oct. 1, 2026.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett breaks down some of the upcoming changes:

Las Vegas Arts District gets new parking rules this fall

City leaders said balancing access with business needs — while keeping the area unique — was the goal behind the new parking framework.

"We all are happy to do all of these things because we all have the same goal in mind is to promote, revitalize the Arts District because it is the jewel of Downtown, and we all are going to do what we need to do to continue its growth," a city official said.

Parking has been a persistent challenge for many in the area.

"Sometimes our parking lot gets pretty full pretty quick," one business owner said.

The difficulties pushed some business owners to leave the district entirely.

"There were no conversations, there were no negotiations, there was no can we adjust the timeline to make it survivable," owner Taylor Chaney previously told Channel 13.

WATCH: She spoke with Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt to talk about some of the things that led her to ultimately move her business.

Las Vegas Arts District growth brings challenges for some small business owners

Those who stayed say parking has not only been expensive and hard to find — especially during peak business hours — but that the rules have been confusing.

"I started acting at the theater back in 2016 when it opened, and that's when parking was free," one community member said.

Here is a breakdown of the changes city leaders say will go into effect in October:



Free street parking will be available Monday through Friday from midnight to 1 p.m., replacing the old free lunch spot program.

Paid street parking will be in effect from 1 p.m. to midnight on weekdays.

Weekend paid parking will run from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Parking rates increased by $1 in October 2025, bringing most meters to between $2-$4 an hour.

Customers can pay for parking at the meter or through multiple phone apps.

"Locals built this, locals created this, and now we have to pay for it," one resident said.

City leaders said paid street parking is intended to ensure space turnover for customers.

The city plans to continue talking with community members to improve services, and more changes could be on the way next year.

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