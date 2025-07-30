Construction on new Arts District parking garage officially underway with groundbreaking ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first step was made in a highly anticipated new construction coming to the Arts District.

Officials broke ground Wednesday morning on the new parking garage set for downtown Las Vegas.

The new Arts District Parking Garage is anticipated to have 502 parking stalls, with 50 reserved for electric vehicle charging, located downtown near East Utah and Casino Center Boulevard, according to the City of Las Vegas.

The project will be funded by the City of Las Vegas and the Redevelopment Agency, with a budget of $25 million, according to the City of Las Vegas.

The project should be complete by August 2026.

In the meantime, the City of Las Vegas has provided alternate parking areas south of Charleston Boulvard. Information regarding monthly parking permit options downtown can be found here.