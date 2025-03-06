Keeping tabs on DOGE cuts impacting the Las Vegas Valley

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're now getting a better idea of how cuts by the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are impacting the Las Vegas Valley.

As part of its mandate to trim the federal government, DOGE has laid off thousands of workers nationwide across several agencies, including here in Southern Nevada.

In February, we told you that more than 1,000 Veterans Affairs employees lost their jobs across the country — now we know the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) was included.

In a statement sent to Channel 13 Wednesday, VASNHS confirmed that a "limited number of probationary staff has been dismissed," claiming it will have no negative effect on veteran benefits or services, but it didn't disclose how many personnel were let go or what positions they held.

The statement can be read in full here:

"VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has dismissed a limited number of probationary staff this month. This decision will have no negative effect on Veteran health care, benefits or other services and will allow VA to focus more effectively on its core mission of serving Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. We cannot discuss specific personnel matters due to privacy concerns."

Linda Ward-Smith, president of the local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) — the union that represents VA workers in Las Vegas — told Channel 13 that around 20 employees were laid off over the last two weeks.

Ward-Smith added that "a bulk" of the staffers worked in billing for the hospital, and in sterile processing for operating rooms, and said in a text: "This has created a huge impact on our process."

The layoffs are personal for local Air Force Veteran Roxanne Stott, who was part of a small group protesting the cuts outside of the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.

"I don't think people who save people's lives should be losing their jobs," Stott said. "There's so many veterans in Las Vegas, especially within this area so close to Nellis Air Force Base, that they needed to be represented."

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 more VA employees — a memo obtained by AP tells senior VA staff to prepare for an "agency-wide reorganization" in the coming months.

Nevada District 3 Congresswoman Susie Lee released a statement in response:

"It’s insulting for Elon Musk to categorize America’s veterans as waste. His plan to fire 80,000 VA workers is a slap in the face to every single veteran who earned and deserves healthcare.



"The VA is already significantly understaffed, and Musk’s layoffs will lead to longer wait times and worse care for our veterans.



"Democrats and Republicans worked together to get the PACT Act signed into law to expand healthcare for veterans, but we can’t do that with Musk and the administration cutting the VA."

As far as other cuts in Las Vegas thus far, we know 13 National Parks Service employees at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were laid off at the end of February, which drew a large protest outside of the visitor center last Saturday.

Red Rock Canyon and the National Weather Service's Las Vegas Forecast Office are also possible DOGE targets, however both told us they couldn't comment on personnel matters when Channel 13 reached out to see if they've had staffers affected.

We've also learned the General Service Administration (GSA) was in DOGE's sights, after U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto sounded the alarm earlier this week.

Plus, Channel 13 was told DOGE intends to eliminate a Social Security Administration office space in the valley that was still being paid for as part of a current lease, despite being closed.

