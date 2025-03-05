Are GSA employees being laid off in Nevada? We're looking into it

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have been working to get more information on this story after Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto sounded the alarm about layoffs in the General Services Administration (GSA) in Nevada.

A call to the local GSA office in Las Vegas wasn't returned on Tuesday — neither were two messages to the GSA's regional office in San Francisco or the administration's headquarters in Washington D.C.

We know the GSA acts as the federal government's purchasing department and landlord, managing five federal courthouses in the state, including two in downtown Las Vegas.

It may have come as a shock to many when Cortez Masto posted on X that President Donald Trump had fired all GSA employees in Nevada. Her post highlighted the duties of the GSA, including building security.

In an interview Tuesday with Channel 13's Justin Hinton, Cortez Masto said she's demanding answers.

"As soon as possible, right? Any timeline. I mean, right now, I just want answers. And I'm going to keep asking the questions and demanding a response through the tools that I have so that I have those answers. It's important that we know what is going on in the state of Nevada," Cortez Masto told Hinton.

So far, we haven't received official confirmation from anyone in the GSA or the Trump Administration about the layoffs, but in an email supplied by Cortez Masto's office, the GSA administrator told employees they will be placed on 90 days of paid leave starting Monday.

The head of the National Federation of Federal Employees estimates about 175,000 federal workers have been laid off or forced into a deferred resignation.

The Office of Personnel Management said there are about 2.3 million federal employees in the workforce.



Channel 13 Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius contributed to this report.



Do you have a question about the Nevada Legislature, politics or government? Write to us using the Ask Steve link on our website.