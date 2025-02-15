Federal workers protest nationwide VA layoffs outside of North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A day after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced they would be "dismissing" more than 1,000 workers, a couple of dozen federal employees lined the sidewalks outside of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center to voice their concerns that cuts to the VA's workforce will negatively impact the care local veterans receive.

Linda Ward-Smith is a registered nurse at the North Las Vegas VA and serves as president of the local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees, the union that represents VA workers.

"For us, it's unjust," Ward-Smith said. "We're already short-staffed, right? Across the country, we already started at a deficit. Now, just to fire people without just cause, who's going to take care of our veterans?"

Bob Olson goes to the North Las Vegas VA for medical care and worked there for years after retiring from the military.

"You start cutting that staff? You're going to have problems," Olson said. "We're already 90 days out from seeing a primary care physician–how much longer are we going to have to wait?"

It's unclear what kind of VA jobs were cut on Thursday and where they were located across the country, so I contacted the North Las Vegas VA to find out if any local employees were included.

They forwarded our questions to VA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., but we didn't hear back from them when this story went to air.

In a statement released Thursday night, though, the VA said these cuts will save the department more than $98 million, which they claim will be "directed back towards healthcare and services for all VA beneficiaries."

VA Secretary Doug Collins insists veterans' benefits won't take a hit in a video posted to social media on Thursday.

"I'm the secretary of VA, I'm going to tell you right now, that's not happening," Collins said. "In fact, we're actually giving and improving services. In our Veteran Benefits Administration, they're actually clearing cases quicker."

Collins also said in the video that representatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency–known as "DOGE"–are looking through VA contracts and ensuring f facilities run smoothly.

I'm happy to partner with them to find things that we need to get rid of so that we can put the money where it belongs. You know where that is, back with the veteran.

Local VA employees said that all sounds good in theory but have concerns about its execution in practice.

"I welcome what the secretary says," Ward-Smith said. "I'm on board with efficiency and saving money, but I don't think it should be on the backs of our federal employees."

That sentiment is echoed by members of the valley's federal delegation, like Democratic District 3 Rep. Susie Lee, who attended Friday's rally outside of the North Las Vegas VA.

"I'd love to work with the Trump Administration on government efficiency, but this is wreaking havoc and chaos across the country," Lee said. "More importantly, people are going to die as a result."

Veterans and VA workers who spoke with Channel 13 on Friday say as long as there's a threat of more layoffs and potential delays in care for veterans, they'll continue to make their voices heard.

When asked what they'd like to say to federal officials in Washington, D.C., local VA employees told Channel 13, 'Civil service workers matter.'

"We have an important job to do, and we want to continue to do that," Ward-Smith said.