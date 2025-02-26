Las Vegas Social Security office space targeted by DOGE cost cuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Social Security Administration office in the valley could be the subject of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cost cuts.

According to DOGE's website, the cut targets a 1,895-square-foot office space and the trim could save taxpayers $16,352. The website said the office space has an annual lease cost of $65,406.

DOGE's website does not reveal which of the three Social Security Administration offices in the valley will be impacted or what the move could mean for workers and residents.

Channel 13 spoke with a social security worker who did not want to be identified. The individual told us the 1,895 sq ft office was likely connected to the Social Security office in South Buffalo. The worker said the space was used only for social security card appointments but had not been open for roughly 4 years. The Social Security Administration has not verified the claims.

According to the Social Security Administration website, all Nevada offices are open.

As cuts loom for our federal agencies and workforce, some people we spoke with are concerned about any cuts could have on what they said is an already understaffed agency.

“I had to wait three hours on the phone. They need to hire some more staff with better attitude and security," said Dennis Anderson, Las Vegas local.

“Many people are in need of help; many people are in need of assistance, so by them hiring more people, that will be very beneficial for the community," said Matthew Williams, Las Vegas local.

Channel 13 reached out to the Social Security Administration spokesperson about the DOGE's possible changes and the claims from the social security worker.

They said they will look into the inquiry and get back to us when they can.