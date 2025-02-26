Lake Mead workers hit by DOGE cuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a string of federal layoffs here in Nevada and across the country, Channel 13 has an update on the cuts that have been made to Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Layoffs under the directive of the White House and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have also affected Great Basin National Park.

Federal Layoffs Strike Nevada: Great Basin National Park Rangers among the cuts

According to a press release from Congresswoman Susie Lee, 13 workers at Lake Mead have been terminated. According to Lee, one of the individuals released was responsible for monitoring toxic algae blooms in the water.

First of all, Lake Mead is one of the busiest national parks in the country and one of the deadliest. Not only that, one of the employees that was let go is responsible for monitoring the water quality to make sure you are not swimming in polluted water. And in fact, they just lifted a health advisory for toxic algae last week. Susie Lee (NV - 03)

Lake Mead gets millions of visitors annually and is a popular place for Las Vegas locals to beat the heat during the summer months. The area is also home to endangered species and, according to Lee, is known to have long lines at the gates to gain entry.

“This is dangerous for the employees. It's dangerous for our visitors," Lee said in a statement.

The number of federal employees affected by cuts has been difficult to confirm. We reached out to Lake Mead's public information office for an update on staffing numbers. They have not yet provided an answer.