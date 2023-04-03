Watch Now
Jackpot redemption: Player on their last $10 wins over $10,000

Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 19:03:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Four Queens Hotel & Casino shared a Facebook post of a jackpot win that happened over the weekend.

Officials from the casino said that that a guest from Alaska was playing the Dragon Link slots.

Dragon link slots jackpot
The player was on their last $10, betting $5 a play. This was when the Alaskan won a $11,681 jackpot.

