Jackpot redemption: Player on their last $10 wins over $10,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Four Queens Hotel & Casino shared a Facebook post of a jackpot win that happened over the weekend.
Officials from the casino said that that a guest from Alaska was playing the Dragon Link slots.
The player was on their last $10, betting $5 a play. This was when the Alaskan won a $11,681 jackpot.
