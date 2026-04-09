If you got a text from District Court, it might have been a scam. Here's what officials say.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've warned you about the string of imposter scams hitting the Las Vegas valley.

From claiming to be the Nevada DMV, State Police, or Homeland Security, it's clear that scammers are not holding back in their efforts to get your personal information.

WATCH | Sophisticated scammers are posing as government agencies, like the Nevada DMV

Sophisticated scammers are posing as government agencies, like the Nevada DMV

Now, the Justice Court is making sure to warn locals about these scam text messages.

The bogus messages claim to be from District Court or the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles seeking payment for unresolved parking violations and tickets. A link to resolve the matter is often included in the message.

“Failure to respond within 24 hours will result in an active arrest warrant, suspension of vehicle registration, heavy additional penalties, and potential imprisonment," the messages often say.

“We are seeing people coming to the courthouse after being targeted by these bogus texts,” said District Court Chief Judge Jerry Wiese. “We are taking action to warn the community to stop these scammers from swindling money from unsuspecting victims; and we are asking the community to help get the word out by letting others know about these scams.”

Locals should know that no official representatives of the court will call to solicit payment for violations with pre-paid credit cards or issue threats.

The court never texts, calls or e-mails people to get personal information, such as their Social Security number, date of birth or driver’s license number.

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