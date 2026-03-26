Nevada State Police warn of new text message scam circulating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new text message scam has begun making rounds — and the Nevada State Police (NSP) want you to know how to spot it to protect yourself.

This Thursday, the Nevada Threat Analysis Center (NTAC) learned of a text message circulating that claimed to be from the "State of Nevada, Department of Safety and Homeland Security."

According to NSP, these texts use "alarming language," such as "FINAL COURT-ORDERED MANDATORY COLLECTION NOTICE," and make false claims about users' traffic violation accounts "[being] declared delinquent and default," with deadlines for compliance past their due.

NSP shared that the goal of these messages is to get users to scan fraudulent QR codes, which could potentially put their personal or financial information at risk, download malware onto their devices, or pay non-existent fees.

"The Nevada State Police does not send text messages demanding payment, threatening legal action, or directing individuals to resolve alleged violations through QR codes." — NSP

If you receive this scam text message, you're advised by NSP to take the following action:



Do not scan the QR code or click on any links

Do not provide personal or financial information

Delete the message immediately

If you have concerns or information to share, you can reach out to NTAC at keepnevadasafe@dps.state.nv.us.