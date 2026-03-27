LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Las Vegas valley continues to grow, more people are packing up and moving, especially in fast-growing areas like the southwest.

But along with that growth comes a warning: moving scams are on the rise, and experts say they’re becoming more common.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins is looking into what you need to know to avoid getting ripped off on moving day:

Moving scams on the rise: What Las Vegas residents need to know before moving day

“Very scary,” said southwest Las Vegas resident Nicole Krug.

Krug says she hasn’t personally experienced a moving scam, but the idea of it is concerning.

“You think you can rely on people, but no… how do you find the ones that you can trust?” she said.

Experts say one of the most common scams is known as “bait and switch” pricing.

According to relocation expert Bill Mulholland, it often starts with a quote that seems too good to be true.

“It’s the most common. Someone hires a moving company off the internet, gets a price over the phone… the mover may have never seen what they have to move,” Mulholland explained. “Once everything is loaded on the truck, the price suddenly goes way up, and they won’t unload until they’re paid in full, sometimes three to four times more.”

That sudden price increase can leave customers stuck, forced to pay thousands more just to get their belongings back.

So how can you avoid falling into these traps?

Experts say there are a few key warning signs to watch for. First, be cautious of companies that provide quotes without seeing your items in person.

Second, always get a contract that includes a “not-to-exceed” price guarantee.

“So the bad guys are never gonna put that in their contract,” Mulholland said. “If you read the fine print, it usually says the cost can go up if the inventory is more than what they thought.”

For frequent movers like Krug, it’s a risk she’s grateful she hasn’t experienced.

“I have not come across this scam yet, thankfully,” she said.

Experts say doing your research, reading the fine print, and getting everything in writing can go a long way in protecting yourself before moving day.