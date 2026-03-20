Nevada DMV warns of new text message scam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A warning for Nevada drivers: a new scam is hitting phones across the Silver State.

It looks like it's coming from the Department of Motor Vehicles, but it's not.

The message claims you have an outstanding violation and must pay it immediately.

Don't fall for it; it's a scam.

Officials say the DMV will never send you an unsolicited text demanding payment.

Do not click the link and do not respond.

Delete the message and you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission HERE.

This isn't the first time a text scam posing as the Nevada DMV has circulated. Check out some of the previous coverage here: