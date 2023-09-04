How much rain fell in Las Vegas during the monsoon storms this weekend?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon storms in the Las Vegas Valley dumped more than 2 inches of rain in some places over the weekend.

That's half as much precipitation as the valley typically records in a year.

Late Thursday night and into Friday, torrential downpours flooded roads across the valley, leaving some drivers stuck in floodwater and filling the streets with debris. The storm system caused outages that left thousands of residents without power for hours at a time.

On Saturday, the chaos continued as flooding forced a complete shutdown of Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California state line.

So, how much rain does it take to have that kind of impact in Southern Nevada?

Las Vegas averages 4.19 inches of rainfall per year. Over the past 72 hours, rain totals across the valley were as low as a quarter inch and as high as nearly 3 inches, according to data from the Regional Flood Control District.

Rain totals in the Las Vegas Valley from 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

The far east side of the valley had some of the highest rain totals and saw some of the most significant flooding. Near the Las Vegas Wash, rainfall between 3 and 3.75 inches was recorded.

In the Rhodes Ranch area of the southwest valley, 2.83 inches of rain was measured near the foothills on the valley's western edge. Closer to I-15 in that part of the valley, rain totals were between a half inch and 1 inch.

Some parts of the central valley saw only half an inch of rain, while some parts had nearly 2.5 inches.

Spring Valley saw rain totals between 2 and 2.5 inches, with similar totals documented in Summerlin.

Slightly less rain fell in the northwest valley — closer to 1.5 inches — with nearly 2 inches measured at Lone Mountain.

The southeast valley and Henderson saw some of the lowest rainfall totals over the weekend — less than half an inch in some parts, but close to an inch near Lake Las Vegas and the southeastern foothills.

North Las Vegas averaged between 1 and 2 inches of rain over the weekend, with a high total of 2.32 inches measured near Ann Road and Lawrence Street.

It's normal for monsoon rain totals to vary so much, even within a short distance, according to the National Weather Service.

In Las Vegas, monsoon season typically lasts from June to mid-September. So far this year, the monsoon has produced 2.55 inches of rain, according to NWS meteorologists, who noted this monsoon season is the 11th wettest on record with 28 days left to go.

The 2.55" of monsoon precipitation measured at the airport doesn't always tell the full story for the Las Vegas Valley.



Monsoon rainfall often has a lot of spatial variation, so here are the monsoon totals across the valley!



— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2023

Year to date, Las Vegas has recorded 3.99 inches of precipitation — 1.17 inches above normal for this time of year and only 0.19 inch below our normal annual precipitation, according to the weather service.