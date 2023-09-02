Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WATCH: Channel 13 viewers share their severe weather videos

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Blue Diamond and Rainbow flooding - 9/1/23
Posted at 5:02 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 20:37:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy rain led to flash flooding across the valley on Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watchthat is scheduled to stay in place through Saturday night.

Channel 13 viewers showed us what conditions were like in their area.

Jessica Rosado - Sky Condos, Las Vegas Boulevard

Jessica Rosado flooding video

Morer Films - Eastern and Warm Springs

Flooding at Eastern and Warm Springs - MorerFilms
Eastern and Warm Springs flooding - Morer Films

Kean Bauman - Sahara and Jones

Sahara and Jones flooding

Firew Gezaheng - Buffalo and Eldorado

Buffalo and Eldorado Flooding
Buffalo and Eldorado Flooding 2

Justin Chaisson - Gomer and Buffalo, Mountains Edge

Gomer and Buffalo flooding

@VegasBluEyz - Fort Apache

Fort Apache flooding

@Diegogmoresco - Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas Boulevard flooding 2

Richard Hernandez - East side of the valley

Traffic cone floats away
Traffic cone floats away 2

Gail Park - Decatur and Meadows Lane

Decatur and Meadows Lane rain

Blanca Barrios Trujillo - Mountains Edge

Mountains Edge flooding

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH