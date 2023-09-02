WATCH: Channel 13 viewers share their severe weather videos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy rain led to flash flooding across the valley on Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watchthat is scheduled to stay in place through Saturday night.
Channel 13 viewers showed us what conditions were like in their area.
Jessica Rosado - Sky Condos, Las Vegas Boulevard
Jessica Rosado flooding video
Morer Films - Eastern and Warm Springs
Flooding at Eastern and Warm Springs - MorerFilms
Eastern and Warm Springs flooding - Morer Films
Kean Bauman - Sahara and Jones
Sahara and Jones flooding
Firew Gezaheng - Buffalo and Eldorado
Buffalo and Eldorado Flooding
Buffalo and Eldorado Flooding 2
Justin Chaisson - Gomer and Buffalo, Mountains Edge
Gomer and Buffalo flooding
@VegasBluEyz - Fort Apache
Fort Apache flooding
@Diegogmoresco - Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas Boulevard flooding 2
Richard Hernandez - East side of the valley
Traffic cone floats away
Traffic cone floats away 2
Gail Park - Decatur and Meadows Lane
Decatur and Meadows Lane rain
Blanca Barrios Trujillo - Mountains Edge
Mountains Edge flooding