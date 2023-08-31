FLOOD WATCH: Stay updated as Las Vegas could experience rain, gusty winds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Las Vegas Valley starting Friday morning and ending Saturday evening.

"An area of low pressure to our west will pull monsoonal moisture into our area through Sunday," officials said. "Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day."

Flash Flood Watch ⚠️🌧️



📍 Mohave County & Colorado River Valley

Tonight - Saturday PM

📍 Clark, S Nye, Lincoln Counties

Friday AM - Saturday PM



Heavy rain, frequent lightning, & flooding expected. Encounter a flooded roadway? Turn around, don't drown.#VegasWx #CaWx #AzWx #NvWx pic.twitter.com/rSSSJwHLn0 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 31, 2023

According to a tweet posted by the service, Clark, Southern Nye and Lincoln counties could experience heavy rain and lightning, roadway flooding and flowing washes. Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon are also under the flood watch.

"Turn around, don't drown," weather experts said.

However, Mohave County and Colorado River Valley are under a flood watch from Thursday night until Saturday evening.

With this increasing moisture, NWS Las Vegas says cooler temperatures can be expected for the Labor Day weekend. Officials say there are chances of gusty southerly winds and increased precipitation in the Vegas area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Increasing moisture combined with an incoming system will bring cooler temperatures, gusty southwesterly winds, and increased precipitation chances to the Las Vegas area Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 🌬️🌧️🌡️📉#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/AEcs4Si1A1 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 30, 2023

