FLOOD WATCH: Stay updated as Las Vegas could experience rain, gusty winds

Rain
Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 31, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Las Vegas Valley starting Friday morning and ending Saturday evening.

"An area of low pressure to our west will pull monsoonal moisture into our area through Sunday," officials said. "Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day."

According to a tweet posted by the service, Clark, Southern Nye and Lincoln counties could experience heavy rain and lightning, roadway flooding and flowing washes. Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon are also under the flood watch.

"Turn around, don't drown," weather experts said.

However, Mohave County and Colorado River Valley are under a flood watch from Thursday night until Saturday evening.

With this increasing moisture, NWS Las Vegas says cooler temperatures can be expected for the Labor Day weekend. Officials say there are chances of gusty southerly winds and increased precipitation in the Vegas area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

