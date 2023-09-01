First Friday canceled due to thunderstorms, flash flooding

UPDATE

This month's First Friday event has been canceled.

Tonight’s @FirstFridayLV has been canceled due to severe and unpredictable weather conditions. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) September 1, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

First Friday is back for September!

The First Friday Foundation said Sept. 1 celebrates "Soulful September." It's said to start 5 p.m. and end 11 p.m.

The non-profit organization said September also launches National Suicide Prevention Month, and officials are bringing awareness to mental health.

The art walk on Boulder Avenue and First Street is said to feature about 60 First Friday artists and craftspeople.

The featured artist is "Soul Artist Cara," a local self-taught artist whose experimental work focuses on women and nature.

"Kicking off National Suicide Prevention Month, First Friday and The ENGLiSH Hotel are holding a Cold Plunge to help create awareness," officials with the foundation said. "Attendees are challenged to take a dip into one of three cold plunge tubs poolside at the hotel and then post on their social media to create awareness of the importance of Suicide Prevention."

First Friday artists are planning to paint live around the pool. 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The ENGLiSH Hotel.

Officials also said entertainment will be at the event and food trucks as well.

Parking information can be found here. More information on First Friday can be found here.