New LGBTQ+ Hotel, Queen Las Vegas set to open on September 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The newest LGBTQ+ experience in the valley will finally be opening its doors to the public on September 1.

According to a recent announcement, the Queen Las Vegas will be hosting a grand opening ceremony on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 9 p.m. The event will also feature RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela, media personality Perez Hilton, and Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman.

The Queen will also be introducing its unique brunch and dinner menus filled with California-inspired cuisine from the mind of Executive Chef Natalia Delgado, as well as its day and nightlife experiences with the hotel's resident drag queens.

"For brunch, guests can experience dishes like Eggs Benedict and Tiramisu Souffle Pancakes, or dinner entrées such as the Bang Bang Shrimp, Queen of The Strip Burger, or Mushroom Truffle Ravioli, to name a few," a hotel release notes.

Beginning in late September, guests can attend Queen's Drag Brunch every Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. and priced at $75 per person. The show will be filled with "multiple showstopping performances" from a cast of alums from RuPaul's Drag Race, alongside a menu of delectable dishes and bottomless mimosas.

For an additional $45, guests can upgrade to all-you-can-drink featuring a full menu of specialty brunch cocktails and signature shots.

Drag Brunch and hotel suite bookings will be available following the grand opening. For more information, visit www.queenlv.com.