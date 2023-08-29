Where to celebrate Labor Day in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of people are expected to travel across the country to celebrate Labor Day weekend.

This year, AAA officials state booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises shows that Labor Day weekend travel is up compared to 2022. That includes a 4% increase in domestic bookings and 44% increase in international bookings. They add the top five destinations in the U.S. for travelers include Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York, and Las Vegas.

AAA Nevada said they're expecting to help over 340,000 drivers over Labor Day weekend. That includes over 7,000 road assistance requests from California. Officials said flat tires, lockouts, and dead vehicle batteries are the most common calls.

"Regular vehicle maintenance can help drivers avoid a breakdown while also extending the life of a vehicle," said John Treanor, a spokesperson with AAA Nevada. "A pre-trip inspection can give drivers extra peace of mind before a road trip."

He said that pre-trip inspection should include:



Inspecting battery cables, clamps, and terminals for cracks or signs of corrosion

Inspecting belts and hoses for cracks, bulges and excessive wear

Ensure tires are inflated to the recommended pressure and look for bulges and uneven tread wear

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is also urging commuters to plan ahead for heavy traffic and delays this weekend. That includes the state line on I-15 southbound. Here's a look at the RTC travel forecast for this weekend.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada

The Federal Aviation Administration said for travelers taking to the skies, they're expecting the biggest travel day to be Thursday, Aug. 31. If you are planning on flying out this holiday weekend, RTC officials said they will provide free parking at the Centennial Hills Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Terminal. They state they will have direct transit service to Harry Reid International Airport, Terminal 1 via the Centennial Express or Route 109 Maryland Parkway and to Terminal 3 via the Centennial Express.

Flying somewhere for Labor Day weekend? We’re forecasting a peak of 52,203 flights on Thursday, August 31. Get air travel tips to help you prepare at https://t.co/HzQWUCBzvV. #LaborDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/2yK7GT00rO — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 28, 2023

Here in the valley, there are plenty of places to celebrate. We're taking a look at some of the best places to check out this holiday weekend.

Fremont Street Experience

The Downtown Rocks Concert Series is back this weekend with a free concert on Saturday, Sept. 2 with the band Young The Giant. The show will be on the 3rd Street Stage and is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

This weekend, don't miss Young The Giant in concert for FREE at the Fremont Street Experience! https://t.co/VPZlwQ5M11 pic.twitter.com/xaRKB0POqO — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) August 29, 2023

Downtown Summerlin

Monster truck fans will have an opportunity to check out the monster truck Bigfoot as well as driver Rebecca Schnell. That will be at the Macy's Promenade at Downtown Summerlin from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Treasure Island

There are multiple events at Treasure Island this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can check out Art Vargas and the Swank Set at Ballroom A from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It's $30 per person. American Thunder will also be performing at Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & BBQ on Saturday and Sunday at 10 p.m. That's a $10 cover.

If you feel like you have what it takes to be a member of a Formula 1 pit crew, they are also bringing back the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge. The interactive exhibit is free. Visitors can do head-to-head to change out Pirelly racing tires on a model racing car using hand drills and digital timers. The event will be on Saturday at Sirens' Cove in front of the casino from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The STRAT

There are several locations across The STRAT that will have special dining offers. At PT's Wings & Sports and View Lounge, they will offer a BBQ pulled pork sandwich that is served with jalapeno slaw and mac and cheese for $19. Guests can also try s'mores brownies for $12. They will be available from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

At McCall's Heartland Grill, there will be a smoked BBQ platter with ribs, grilled shrimp skewers, brisket, sausage, ranch mashed potatoes and corn on the cob for $49. It will be available from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3.

The STRAT SONY DSC

The STRAT Cafe will have corned beef hash with three eggs and country potatoes for $20 from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4.

The new Swim & Social rooftop pool will serve mini al pastor pork and pineapple skewers with salsa verde, onions, cilantro and rice for $21. Guests can also try BBQ pork ribs with mac and cheese, baked beans, and jalapeno slaw for $33. Those dishes will be available from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4.

Resorts World

Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will have several performances over Labor Day weekend including the official afterparty for Drake's All A Blur tour. On Saturday, OVO will take over Zouk Nightclub. The event will be hosted by Chubbs and feature American rapper Don Toliver. That starts at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Zouk Nightclub

On Sunday, Tiesto and PARTYNEXTDOOR will be bringing the hits at Ayu Dayclub starting at noon. Then, rapper G-Eazy will perform at Zouk Nightclub's Jungle Cat pool party on Sunday night and tickets start at $30.

Cosmopolitan

Over at the Cosmopolitan, live bands will be taking the stage every night at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails. On Sept. 1, members of the band include Ben Carey, who has previously played with Savage Garden and Lifehouse, and Justin Carder, who has toured with Evanescence. On Sept. 2, the lineup includes Radio Xx, including Carey and Bryce Soderberg, who has also performed with Lifehouse. On Sept. 3, the Wild Wolves take the stage for "All Request Sundays" and then, Indie Florentino is scheduled to play on Sept. 4. The shows are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 8 p.m.m on Sunday and Monday.

Mandalay Bay

Over at Mandalay Bay, musicians are set to take the stage at Daylight Beach Club. That includes RJMrLA on Sept. 1, Blxst on Sept. 2, Larry June on Sept. 3, and OhGeesy on Sept. 4. Tickets start at $40 for RJMrLA or $50 for the other three artists. The venue is also offering a four-day pass for $100. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Toby Acuna

MGM Grand

Over at the MGM GRand, CRUSH, Morton Group's American Grill will have specialty dishes and a specialty cocktail on sale from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4. Some of those dishes include angus mini burgers with bacon marmalade and smoked cheddar cheese for $21, baby back ribs with a house-made BBQ sauce and cornbread for $24, and a slide of eight-layer chocolate cake for $12.

Guests can also try a Pop Rock martini, which is made with Flor de Cana rum, blue caracao, peach schnapps, club soda, and Pop Rocks, for $18.

Mirage

The Still, inside The Mirage, will celebrate this holiday weekend with $20 domestic beer bucket specials. Guests can buy them from Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be live music on Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Planet Hollywood

Cabo Wabo at Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile Shops is hosting a patio party on Saturday, Sept. 2. DJ Uffee will perform starting at 5 p.m.

Arizona Charlie's

Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Boulder locations are both offering a special BBQ meal that will be available from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4. It will be at the Sourdough Cafe and include brisket burnt ends, pulled pork and a hot link along with fries, corn on the cob, coleslaw, and a roll. That's $21.99 with a True Rewards card.

On Monday, Sept. 4, True Rewards members will also receive an Arizona Charlie's-branded transparent tote bag with a minimum $10 buy-in for any bingo session. Additionally, True Rewards members who earn 200 same-day slot base points will receive Arizona Charlie's-branded socks.

Green Valley Ranch

This weekend, guests can try two signature cocktails for just $8 at Bottiglia Cucinoa & Enoteca. That includes the Taste of Summer, which is made with Casamigos Blanco tequila, Aperol, watermelon Red Bull, orgeat and lemon. There is also the Endless Summer, which is made with SKYY vodka, Bacardi coconut rum, pineapple, pomegranat and lemon.

Borracha Mexican Cantina will offer bottomless mimosas and micheladas during their brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. That costs $15.

Palace Station

Tailgate Social, located inside Palace Station, will offer half-priced appetizer sampler platters this weekend. Those platters include chicken wings, a chicken quesadilla, pretzel bites, and chips.

Kona Grill

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers, and teachers will be able to receive 50% off food at the Kona Grill. To receive the offer, guests must show proof using their work badge, paystub, or ID. Kona Grill will also give a $25 dining credit for Konavore Rewards Members, which will be redeemable from Sept 1 through Sept. 4.

Delmonico Steakhouse

The restaurant will offer a nose-to-tail lamb dinner all weekend long with special dishes on the menu. Some of those dishes include lamb carpaccio with green harissa, cured egg yolk, and pea shoots for $22, a lamb roulade with sunchoke puree, baby carrots and chimichurri sauce for $52, and sheep's milk yogurt panna cotta with brandied cherries and almond marzipan cake for $15.

Eugene Dela Cruze, OneSeven Agency

STK Steakhouse

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers, and teachers will be able to receive 50% off food. To receive the offer, guests must show proof using their work badge, paystub, or ID. Kona Grill will also give a $25 dining credit for All Friends With Benefits Members, which will be redeemable from Sept 1 through Sept. 4.

Mama Chai's

Mama Chai's is hosting a "Seven Shades of Jungkook" birthday celebration in honor of the BTS star. Restaurant officials said it will featured Jungkook-themed mochi donuts and teas as well as a K-Pop pop-up market on their patio. There are several ticket options for fans to pick from. A Tier A ticket costs $15 and includes a raffle ticket, cupsleeve, charm bracelet, double-sided jumbo post card and two random photo cards. Tier B tickets cost $25 and come with everything listed above as well as an additional raffle ticket, Jungkook credit card sleeve, and a "Seven Days" Jungkook-designed PC toploader. The event is scheduled Sept. 2 from noon to 6 p.m.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox will be celebrating the holiday weekend with a special lineup of tasty treats. That includes a Patriot Swirl, which is a blue frosted, raised shell that is filled with cherry cheesecake, the American Flag, which is filled with white whip, or It's Ya Birthday, which is a white frosted, raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with a blonde Oreo. They will be available from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, Gold Town Casino, Lakeside Casino

There will be a live country music performance on Sept. 3 by Joey Vitale at the Lakeside Amphitheater at the Lakeside Casino and RV Park. That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sept. 4, the Golden Harvest Cafe at Pahrump Nugget and Lakeside Cafe at Lakeside Casino will have two summer specials including a sourdough bread bowl with cowboy chili or house-made corned beef hash and eggs. Those are $10.

Casino officials said players who earn 100 same-day base points on Sept. 4 will also receive a patriotic-themed tote bag. that's at the Pahrump Nugget and Lakeside Casino. Gold Town Casino will also host a gift card hot seat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two winners will be selected every 30 minutes will be given their choice of a grocery gift card or gas gift card. All winners must be actively playing at the time of the drawing.